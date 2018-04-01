LiCo Energy Metals Inc (CVE:LIC) Director Dwayne Larry Melrose Sells 500,000 Shares

LiCo Energy Metals Inc (CVE:LIC) Director Dwayne Larry Melrose sold 500,000 shares of LiCo Energy Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.11, for a total transaction of C$55,000.00.

LIC stock remained flat at $C$0.10 during midday trading on Friday. 409,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,304,076. LiCo Energy Metals Inc has a 12-month low of C$0.08 and a 12-month high of C$0.20.

About LiCo Energy Metals

LiCo Energy Metals Inc, exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metals used in the production of lithium-ion batteries. Its properties include the Teledyne Cobalt project that covers an area of 115.5 hectares located in Ontario, Canada; the Dixie Valley lithium project, which covers an area of 7,363 hectares, as well as the Black Rock Desert lithium project that covers an area of 1,610 hectares located in Nevada, the United States; and the Purickuta lithium Project, which covers an area of 160 hectares located in Salar de Atacama, Chile.

