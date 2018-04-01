LightChain (LIGHT) Price Hits $0.0009 on Exchanges

LightChain (CURRENCY:LIGHT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One LightChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. LightChain has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $259,176.00 worth of LightChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LightChain has traded down 5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LightChain alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007211 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003037 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.52 or 0.00697268 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014593 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00161928 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00033276 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00030541 BTC.

About LightChain

LightChain’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 coins. The official website for LightChain is www.lightchain.one. LightChain’s official Twitter account is @LightChainOne.

Buying and Selling LightChain

LightChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is not possible to purchase LightChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LightChain must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LightChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for LightChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightChain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.