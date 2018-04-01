LightChain (LIGHT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $442,212.00

LightChain (CURRENCY:LIGHT) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. One LightChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LightChain has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. LightChain has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $442,212.00 worth of LightChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007215 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002971 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $45.77 or 0.00702555 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00015031 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015418 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00161891 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00033515 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00028206 BTC.

LightChain Coin Profile

LightChain’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 coins. The official website for LightChain is www.lightchain.one. LightChain’s official Twitter account is @LightChainOne.

LightChain Coin Trading

LightChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is not presently possible to purchase LightChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LightChain must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LightChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

