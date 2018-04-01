Lincoln Capital LLC Buys 61 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.9% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whitnell & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 581.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Oak Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock traded up $15.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,447.34. 12,581,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,890,243. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $859.02 and a 1 year high of $1,617.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $700,667.38, a price-to-earnings ratio of 318.10, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $60.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.85 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,577.85, for a total value of $788,925.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,778,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,462.32, for a total value of $795,502.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,553,336.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,214 shares of company stock worth $9,251,120. 17.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Loop Capital set a $1,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Vetr upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,655.33 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price objective (up previously from $1,475.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,650.00 target price (up previously from $1,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,481.38.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

