Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Lincoln National (LNC) Share Price

Headlines about Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Lincoln National earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.5892192175355 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern’s rankings:

Get Lincoln National alerts:

LNC stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,368,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,754. The stock has a market capitalization of $15,945.93, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.97. Lincoln National has a 12 month low of $62.67 and a 12 month high of $86.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 14.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. research analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.94%.

Lincoln National declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

LNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Monday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.33.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP Ellen Cooper sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $620,573.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 31,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total transaction of $2,669,318.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,736 shares of company stock worth $14,032,099 over the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Lincoln National (LNC) Share Price” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/lincoln-national-lnc-earns-daily-news-impact-score-of-0-15-updated.html.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation is a holding company, which operates insurance and retirement businesses through subsidiary companies. The Company sells a range of wealth protection, accumulation and retirement income products and solutions, through its business segments. The Company operates through four segments: Annuities segment, which offers fixed (including indexed) and variable annuities; Retirement Plan Services segment, which provides employers with retirement plan products and services; Life Insurance segment, which focuses on the creation and protection of wealth through life insurance products, and Group Protection, which offers principally group non-medical insurance products.

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.