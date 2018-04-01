Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Lincoln National (LNC) Stock Price

Media headlines about Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Lincoln National earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.5733820070155 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LNC traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.06. 1,368,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,280,754. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $15,945.93, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.97. Lincoln National has a twelve month low of $62.67 and a twelve month high of $86.68.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. Lincoln National had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 16.94%.

Lincoln National declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LNC. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase raised shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.33.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP Ellen Cooper sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $620,573.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa Buckingham sold 24,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.39, for a total transaction of $1,923,455.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,046,612.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,736 shares of company stock valued at $14,032,099 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/lincoln-national-lnc-earns-daily-news-sentiment-rating-of-0-18-updated-updated.html.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation is a holding company, which operates insurance and retirement businesses through subsidiary companies. The Company sells a range of wealth protection, accumulation and retirement income products and solutions, through its business segments. The Company operates through four segments: Annuities segment, which offers fixed (including indexed) and variable annuities; Retirement Plan Services segment, which provides employers with retirement plan products and services; Life Insurance segment, which focuses on the creation and protection of wealth through life insurance products, and Group Protection, which offers principally group non-medical insurance products.

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.