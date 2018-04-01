Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,000 Shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its position in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lindsay by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Lindsay by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 59,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after acquiring an additional 10,036 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Lindsay during the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Lindsay by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 66,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after acquiring an additional 34,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Lindsay during the 3rd quarter valued at $626,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LNN opened at $91.44 on Friday. Lindsay Co. has a 12 month low of $80.77 and a 12 month high of $100.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $980.33, a PE ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 0.36.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The company had revenue of $130.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.05 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 4.79%. Lindsay’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Lindsay Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bill Welsh sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $198,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LNN. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut Lindsay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Lindsay in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.25.

Lindsay Profile

Lindsay Corporation, along with its subsidiaries, provides a range of water management and road infrastructure products and services. The Company operates through two segments: Irrigation Segment and Infrastructure Segment. The Irrigation Segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, which are used primarily in the agricultural industry.

