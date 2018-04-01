Lindsay (LNN) Lifted to Outperform at Boenning Scattergood

Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Lindsay’s Q3 2018 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

“We upgrade LNN shares to Outperform from Neutral, with our $132 target price representing a multiple of 24 times (in-line with the water infrastructure peer group average) normalized EPS.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Lindsay from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Lindsay in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lindsay from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.25.

Shares of NYSE:LNN opened at $91.44 on Thursday. Lindsay has a fifty-two week low of $80.77 and a fifty-two week high of $100.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.33, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. Lindsay had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $130.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Lindsay will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bill Welsh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $72,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNN. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the third quarter worth $224,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the third quarter worth $246,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the fourth quarter worth $327,000. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Corporation, along with its subsidiaries, provides a range of water management and road infrastructure products and services. The Company operates through two segments: Irrigation Segment and Infrastructure Segment. The Irrigation Segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, which are used primarily in the agricultural industry.

