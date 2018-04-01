Comparing Mindspeed Technologies (NASDAQ:MSPD) and Linear Technology (LLTC)

Mindspeed Technologies (NASDAQ: MSPD) and Linear Technology (NASDAQ:LLTC) are both companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Mindspeed Technologies and Linear Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mindspeed Technologies N/A N/A N/A Linear Technology 32.99% 26.98% 23.04%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mindspeed Technologies and Linear Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mindspeed Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Linear Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Mindspeed Technologies and Linear Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mindspeed Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Linear Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.2% of Linear Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Linear Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Linear Technology pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Mindspeed Technologies does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Linear Technology beats Mindspeed Technologies on 6 of the 6 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mindspeed Technologies

Mindspeed Technologies, Inc. (Mindspeed) designs, develops and sells semiconductor solutions for communications applications in the wireline and wireless network infrastructure, which includes enterprise networks, broadband access networks (fixed and mobile), and metropolitan and wide area networks (WAN). Mindspeed has organized its solutions for these networks into three product families: communications convergence processing (formerly known as multiservice access), high-performance analog and WAN communications. Its products are sold to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) for use in a variety of network infrastructure equipment. The Company’s customers include Alcatel-Lucent, Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. and Zhongxing Telecom Equipment Corp. Effective December 18, 2013, M/A-Com Technology Solutions Holdings Inc acquired the entire interest of Mindspeed Technologies Inc.

About Linear Technology

Linear Technology Corporation is engaged in designing, manufacturing and marketing a line of analog integrated circuits. The Company produces power management, data conversion, signal conditioning, radio frequency (RF) and interface integrated circuits (ICs) and wireless sensor network products, among others. The Company’s principal product categories include amplifiers, high speed amplifiers, voltage regulators, voltage references, interfaces, data converters, battery stack monitors, silicon oscillators and timer blox, phase locked loop (PLL) synthesizers and clock distribution, SmartMesh embedded wireless sensor network, radio and microwave frequency circuits, Power Over Ethernet (PoE) Controllers, and Other. The Company’s products provide a bridge between analog world and the digital electronics in communications, networking, industrial, transportation, computer, medical, instrumentation, consumer, and military and aerospace systems.

