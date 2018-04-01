Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) Market Capitalization Hits $736.21 Million

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Lisk coin can now be bought for $7.12 or 0.00105183 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Gate.io, Bit-Z and Livecoin. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $736.21 million and approximately $12.88 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lisk has traded down 39.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lisk alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00198106 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00051442 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00108409 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00185995 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000521 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000903 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00054697 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 119,658,512 coins and its circulating supply is 103,405,722 coins. The official message board for Lisk is forum.lisk.io. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.io. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself, operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, it's most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution and monetisation of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

Lisk can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinroom, Upbit, YoBit, LiteBit.eu, Bit-Z, BitGrail, ChaoEX, COSS, Exrates, Abucoins, Poloniex, Binance, BitBay, Livecoin, HitBTC, CoinEgg, CoolCoin, Bittrex and Gate.io. It is not currently possible to purchase Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lisk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.