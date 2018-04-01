Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) Market Capitalization Hits $6.40 Billion

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $114.58 or 0.01692700 BTC on exchanges including Gatecoin, BtcTrade.im, BITHOLIC and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, Litecoin has traded 28.8% lower against the US dollar. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $6.40 billion and approximately $275.64 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Verge (XVG) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006948 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003862 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007711 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004706 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00015938 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00001106 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00021027 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002196 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 8th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 55,893,970 coins. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.com. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team.The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support.In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second.”

Litecoin Coin Trading

Litecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: NIX-E, Gate.io, Bit-Z, Poloniex, Bittrex, Dgtmarket, Bitfinex, OKCoin.cn, ChaoEX, Allcoin, Kraken, CoolCoin, Stocks.Exchange, TDAX, EXX, VirtacoinWorld, Coinroom, Coinone, Bibox, Cryptox, Coinhouse, Qryptos, LiteBit.eu, ZB.COM, Livecoin, BitMarket, BitBay, WEX, Coinrail, BigONE, Koinex, AEX, Altcoin Trader, Bitbank, BX Thailand, Bitstamp, Bitsane, BitGrail, Bitinka, BtcTrade.im, DSX, Cryptopia, QuadrigaCX, CoinsBank, FreiExchange, SouthXchange, Liqui, Exrates, CoinFalcon, Mercado Bitcoin, Coinut, Coinbene, Bits Blockchain, RightBTC, BTC Markets, BTC-Alpha, OKEx, Coinsquare, CoinEx, Huobi, Bit2C, BCEX, Bitso, Koineks, Bitmaszyna, OkCoin Intl., Bithumb, Tripe Dice Exchange, BITHOLIC, GDAX, Upbit, RippleFox, BTC Trade UA, Binance, TOPBTC, Abucoins, Bleutrade, HitBTC, Gatecoin, CryptoBridge, Negocie Coins, Bittylicious, Koinim, COSS, LocalTrade, Exmo, Mr. Exchange, Bitcoin Indonesia, BitFlip, C-CEX, Bisq, Tux Exchange, Mercatox, CoinEgg, Waves Decentralized Exchange, xBTCe, GOPAX, Tidex, Braziliex, The Rock Trading, BitKonan, Cryptomate, CoinExchange, OpenLedger DEX, Trade Satoshi, Kucoin, Bitlish, YoBit and Coingi. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or GDAX.

