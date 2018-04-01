Litecoin Price Down 30.6% Over Last Week (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 1st. Litecoin has a total market cap of $6.21 billion and $258.71 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Litecoin has traded 30.6% lower against the dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $111.12 or 0.01704110 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Koinex, Altcoin Trader and Abucoins.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006840 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003869 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004902 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007599 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015870 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00001102 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00021889 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 8th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 55,888,895 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team.The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support.In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second.”

Litecoin Coin Trading

Litecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Coinhouse, Bitlish, CoinFalcon, Gate.io, xBTCe, Liqui, BitGrail, Tripe Dice Exchange, BitMarket, CoolCoin, Bit2C, CoinEgg, YoBit, BX Thailand, BITHOLIC, Coingi, Coinbene, Mercatox, BTC-Alpha, Bitinka, Bithumb, Coinone, BtcTrade.im, Kraken, Bisq, Coinut, Koinex, Altcoin Trader, BitFlip, GOPAX, Negocie Coins, Cryptopia, Gatecoin, ZB.COM, BTC Markets, C-CEX, CoinsBank, ChaoEX, CoinEx, Bitmaszyna, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Cryptomate, VirtacoinWorld, Bibox, Poloniex, DSX, Bitfinex, Bittrex, OpenLedger DEX, Tidex, Tux Exchange, HitBTC, Huobi, Kucoin, TOPBTC, Cryptox, RightBTC, Mercado Bitcoin, Bleutrade, Binance, RippleFox, Coinrail, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, Bitstamp, CryptoBridge, GDAX, CoinExchange, Coinroom, BCEX, Mr. Exchange, Allcoin, TDAX, Dgtmarket, The Rock Trading, Qryptos, Koineks, LocalTrade, WEX, NIX-E, LiteBit.eu, SouthXchange, BitKonan, Bittylicious, Braziliex, AEX, Abucoins, Coinsquare, Bitcoin Indonesia, Exmo, COSS, BitBay, OKEx, Bitbank, Bits Blockchain, BTC Trade UA, QuadrigaCX, Bitsane, Livecoin, OKCoin.cn, FreiExchange, Koinim, BigONE, OkCoin Intl., Bitso, EXX, Bit-Z and Exrates. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Gemini.

