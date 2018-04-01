Lloyds Banking Group (LYG) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Accern Reports

Media stories about Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Lloyds Banking Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.3875340315561 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of LYG remained flat at $$3.72 during mid-day trading on Friday. 3,125,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,837,946. The firm has a market capitalization of $67,025.29, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.81. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 19.07%. equities research analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.1141 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.01%. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 19th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.45%.

LYG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc is a provider of financial services to individual and business customers in the United Kingdom. The Company’s main business activities are retail and commercial banking, general insurance, and long-term savings, protection and investment. The Company’s segments are Retail, Commercial Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance and Other.

