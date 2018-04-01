LockChain Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14,492.00 (LOC)

LockChain (CURRENCY:LOC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. In the last week, LockChain has traded down 35.8% against the dollar. One LockChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00010359 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Mercatox and EtherDelta. LockChain has a total market capitalization of $6.67 million and approximately $14,492.00 worth of LockChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About LockChain

LOC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 15th, 2016. LockChain’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,292,966 tokens. The official website for LockChain is lockchain.co. LockChain’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo.

According to CryptoCompare, “Loco is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency using the Quark algorithm. It features fast transactions through InstantX and anonymous payments through Darksend. “

LockChain Token Trading

LockChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, HitBTC and EtherDelta. It is not presently possible to purchase LockChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockChain must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LockChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

