Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Stock Price

Media coverage about Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) has been trending positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Lockheed Martin earned a daily sentiment score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the aerospace company an impact score of 45.7391174282007 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $2.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $337.93. 1,039,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,798,671. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -22.19. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $266.01 and a 1-year high of $363.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $96,503.01, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.72.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 354.55% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $15.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 15.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 60.02%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $392.00 price target (up from $343.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.02.

In related news, insider Richard F. Ambrose sold 7,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.89, for a total value of $2,690,259.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.74, for a total value of $6,588,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 80,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,904,941.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation is a security and aerospace company. The Company operates through four segments. Aeronautics segment is engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, sustainment, support and upgrade of military aircraft, including combat and air mobility aircraft, unmanned air vehicles and related technologies.

