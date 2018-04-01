Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Loews (L) Stock Price

Media stories about Loews (NYSE:L) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Loews earned a news impact score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the insurance provider an impact score of 45.7861670859928 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Shares of L traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,470,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,479. The company has a market cap of $16,352.47, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Loews has a 52-week low of $45.01 and a 52-week high of $53.59.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The insurance provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Loews will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.74%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Desjardins downgraded Loews to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

In related news, insider Kenneth I. Siegel sold 6,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $313,535.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total value of $370,578.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,990,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,055,945.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,316 shares of company stock worth $697,655. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in commercial property and casualty insurance; operation of offshore oil and gas drilling rigs; transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. The Company has five segments consisted of its four individual operating subsidiaries, CNA Financial Corporation (CNA), Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc (Diamond Offshore), Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP (Boardwalk Pipeline) and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation (Loews Hotels), and the Corporate segment.

