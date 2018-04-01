Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Reduces Position in Union Pacific Co. (UNP)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd cut its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,047 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Union Pacific by 55,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,114 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. UBS upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.70.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total transaction of $3,434,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,634,508.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $134.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.06 and a fifty-two week high of $143.05. The company has a market capitalization of $104,761.96, a PE ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.83.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 50.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.43%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation is a railroad operating company in the United States. The Company operates through its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Company (UPRR). Its business mix includes Agricultural Products, Automotive, Chemicals, Coal, Industrial Products and Intermodal. Its freight traffic consists of bulk, manifest, and premium business.

