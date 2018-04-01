LoMoCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.16 Million (LMC)

LoMoCoin (CURRENCY:LMC) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. LoMoCoin has a market cap of $9.16 million and $11,034.00 worth of LoMoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LoMoCoin has traded down 21.1% against the US dollar. One LoMoCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0402 or 0.00000588 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SaluS (SLS) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.44 or 0.00665018 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006386 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003929 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000051 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001505 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00087363 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00027459 BTC.

LoMoCoin Coin Profile

LoMoCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 6th, 2016. LoMoCoin’s total supply is 313,040,319 coins and its circulating supply is 228,040,319 coins. LoMoCoin’s official Twitter account is @LoMoStarLMC. The Reddit community for LoMoCoin is /r/lomostar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LoMoCoin’s official website is www.lomostar.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “LomMoCoin is an entertainment app that creates a treasure hunt experience with built in cryptocurrency rewards paid in LMC which is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency with a 5% APY in staking rewards. “

LoMoCoin Coin Trading

LoMoCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and CoinExchange. It is not currently possible to buy LoMoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LoMoCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LoMoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

