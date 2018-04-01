Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSE) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a GBX 4,450 ($61.48) price target on the stock.

LSE has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,500 ($62.17) target price on London Stock Exchange Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. UBS set a GBX 4,050 ($55.95) target price on London Stock Exchange Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Friday, March 9th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 4,690 ($64.80) target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase set a GBX 3,955 ($54.64) target price on London Stock Exchange Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 4,203.06 ($58.07).

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

Shares of LON LSE opened at GBX 4,126 ($57.00) on Wednesday. London Stock Exchange Group has a 1-year low of GBX 2,995 ($41.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,114 ($56.84).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 3rd will be issued a GBX 37.20 ($0.51) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from London Stock Exchange Group’s previous dividend of $14.40.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “London Stock Exchange Group (LSE) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/london-stock-exchange-group-lse-rating-reiterated-by-credit-suisse-group.html.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group plc is a diversified global financial markets infrastructure business that operates with an Open Access model. The Company is organized into operating units based on its service lines and has six segments: Capital Markets, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Post Trade Services-LCH, Information Services, Technology Services and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.