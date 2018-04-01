LottoCoin Hits Market Cap of $1.66 Million (LOT)

LottoCoin (CURRENCY:LOT) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. LottoCoin has a market cap of $1.66 million and approximately $0.00 worth of LottoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LottoCoin has traded flat against the dollar. One LottoCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $111.49 or 0.01698690 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006688 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003883 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004922 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007672 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015833 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00001121 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00022375 BTC.

About LottoCoin

LottoCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2013. LottoCoin’s total supply is 14,491,014,421 coins. The official website for LottoCoin is lottocoin.org. LottoCoin’s official Twitter account is @Lotto_Coin.

Buying and Selling LottoCoin

LottoCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not possible to purchase LottoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LottoCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LottoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

