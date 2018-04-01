Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Lowe's Companies (LOW) Stock Price

Media stories about Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Lowe's Companies earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the home improvement retailer an impact score of 46.5344081959053 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe's Companies stock traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.75. The company had a trading volume of 8,515,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,114,746. The firm has a market capitalization of $72,832.50, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.30. Lowe's Companies has a 1 year low of $70.76 and a 1 year high of $108.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $15.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.34 billion. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 65.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Lowe's Companies will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Lowe's Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.36%.

Lowe's Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

LOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Lowe's Companies in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Lowe's Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Lowe's Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.93.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Lowe's Companies (LOW) Stock Price” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/lowes-companies-low-getting-somewhat-positive-media-coverage-report-shows-updated-updated.html.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc operates as a home improvement company in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, kitchens, outdoor power equipment, and home fashions.

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.