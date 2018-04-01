Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.14

News stories about Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Lowe's Companies earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the home improvement retailer an impact score of 46.6083918310594 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.75. 8,515,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,114,746. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $72,832.50, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.30. Lowe's Companies has a 12 month low of $70.76 and a 12 month high of $108.98.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $15.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.34 billion. Lowe's Companies had a return on equity of 65.17% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe's Companies will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Lowe's Companies’s payout ratio is 37.36%.

Lowe's Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

LOW has been the subject of several research reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Lowe's Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe's Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.93.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc operates as a home improvement company in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, kitchens, outdoor power equipment, and home fashions.

