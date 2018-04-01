LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in DXC Technology (DXC)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in DXC Technology in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in DXC Technology in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in DXC Technology in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in DXC Technology in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 68.2% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

DXC stock opened at $100.53 on Friday. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $67.76 and a 1-year high of $107.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $28,720.21, a PE ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.90.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.16. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 222.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 28th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 27th. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.23%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DXC shares. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on DXC Technology from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (up from $107.00) on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Thursday, January 18th. SunTrust Banks raised DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.33.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers technology solutions comprising consulting, applications services, and software.

