Applied Materials (AMAT) Stake Increased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,001 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,217 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,889,949 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,521,655,000 after buying an additional 1,248,388 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,968,458 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $661,743,000 after purchasing an additional 234,528 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,097,037 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $630,146,000 after purchasing an additional 650,755 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Applied Materials by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,121,032 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $568,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,859,674 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $565,681,000 after acquiring an additional 235,793 shares in the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In other Applied Materials news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $922,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,731,161.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 53,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $2,833,698.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,466 shares of company stock worth $3,970,428 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. BidaskClub raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Vetr cut Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.42.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $55.61 on Friday. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $37.41 and a 1 year high of $62.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $58,428.71, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.58.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 12.31%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/lpl-financial-llc-has-5-62-million-position-in-applied-materials-amat-updated.html.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.