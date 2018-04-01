SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology (XNTK) Position Trimmed by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology (NYSEARCA:XNTK) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,009 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.65% of SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology worth $5,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XNTK. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology by 157.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $663,000.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology stock opened at $88.93 on Friday. SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology has a fifty-two week low of $67.68 and a fifty-two week high of $97.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.0834 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 19th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%.

About SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

