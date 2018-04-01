LPL Financial LLC Trims Holdings in Unilever NV (UN)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,948 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 5,484.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. now owns 85,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 83,531 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 275,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,287,000 after acquiring an additional 11,029 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 175.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 43,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 27,772 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,298,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,686,000 after acquiring an additional 137,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever stock opened at $56.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96,693.46, a PE ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93. Unilever NV has a 1-year low of $49.27 and a 1-year high of $61.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.445 dividend. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS upgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ABN Amro upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Investec raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “LPL Financial LLC Trims Holdings in Unilever NV (UN)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/lpl-financial-llc-trims-holdings-in-unilever-nv-un.html.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever NV (NYSE:UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.