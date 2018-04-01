LSL Property Services (LSLPF) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning. They currently have $3.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “LSL Property Services PLC provides residential property services. The company’s principal segments consist of Estate Agency and Related Services and Surveying and Valuation Services. It services consists of residential sales, lettings, surveying, conveyancing, advice on mortgages ,non-investment insurance products, valuations and panel management services, asset management and property management services. LSL Property Services PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

OTCMKTS:LSLPF opened at $3.09 on Friday. LSL Property Services has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $3.80.

LSL Property Services Company Profile

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Estate Agency and Related Services; and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency and Related Services segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; provision of repossession asset management services; and arrangement of mortgages for various lenders, as well as offers pure protection and general insurance policies for a panel of insurance companies through the estate agency branches.

