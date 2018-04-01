Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “lululemon has outperformed the industry in the past six months, mainly attributable to a robust surprise trend driven by the progress on its strategy for 2020 and focus on ivivva’s remodeling. While fourth-quarter fiscal 2017 marked its fourth consecutive earnings beat, sales topped estimates for the ninth straight quarter. Results were mainly driven by synergies from the re-launch of its new website, which led to 42% e-commerce growth. Improvements in product margins and cost efficiencies, as well as scaling of product innovation, international expansion and the introduction of new store formats aided results. Moreover, the company provided an encouraging outlook for the first quarter and fiscal 2018. However, stiff competition and volatile consumer spending patterns may pose concerns. The rise in competition has been a threat to margins.”

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LULU. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and set a $85.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.05.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $89.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12,064.98, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.22. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $47.26 and a 1 year high of $89.54.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $929.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.41 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 24.59%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 6th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Dennis J. Wilson sold 722,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total value of $55,943,720.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 702.6% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,525 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 183.2% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 2,096 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc. is a designer, distributor and retailer of athletic apparel. The Company operates through two segments: Company-operated stores and Direct to consumer. It is also engaged in the sale from outlets, showrooms, sales from temporary locations, sales to wholesale accounts, warehouse sales, and license and supply arrangements.

