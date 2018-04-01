Luna Coin Tops One Day Volume of $21.00 (LUNA)

Luna Coin (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 28.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. Luna Coin has a total market capitalization of $67,734.00 and $21.00 worth of Luna Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Luna Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0397 or 0.00000611 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Livecoin and YoBit. During the last seven days, Luna Coin has traded 23.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Luna Coin alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007195 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002995 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.52 or 0.00701077 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014972 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015455 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00159844 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00033522 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00027767 BTC.

About Luna Coin

Luna Coin’s total supply is 1,706,429 coins. Luna Coin’s official website is bitluna.org. Luna Coin’s official message board is lunacoin.org/forum.

Buying and Selling Luna Coin

Luna Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit and Livecoin. It is not currently possible to buy Luna Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Luna Coin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Luna Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Luna Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luna Coin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.