LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,394 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LYB. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,750,468 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $173,383,000 after acquiring an additional 376,317 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 187.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,901,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 962,217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $95,308,000 after acquiring an additional 24,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $105.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $41,696.68, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a one year low of $78.01 and a one year high of $121.95.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 55.09% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 5th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 2nd. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 39.10%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LYB shares. Citigroup upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Vertical Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $130.00 target price on LyondellBasell Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.39.

In related news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan purchased 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.86 per share, with a total value of $26,358.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 854 shares of company stock worth $79,915 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is a chemical company. The Company operates in five segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas (O&P-Americas), Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International (O&P-EAI), Intermediates and Derivatives (I&D), Refining and Technology. The O&P-Americas segment produces and markets olefins and co-products, polyethylene and polypropylene.

