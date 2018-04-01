M/I Homes (MHO) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) by 208.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 329,372 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 222,612 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 1.20% of M/I Homes worth $11,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,032,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,334,000 after purchasing an additional 455,937 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 451.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,209,000 after purchasing an additional 385,791 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,097,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,947,000 after purchasing an additional 296,829 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 447.1% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 98,734 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 80,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in M/I Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,651,000. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MHO shares. ValuEngine raised shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of M/I Homes from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. M/I Homes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE:MHO opened at $31.85 on Friday. M/I Homes has a twelve month low of $23.60 and a twelve month high of $37.41. The stock has a market cap of $887.66, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.06). M/I Homes had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that M/I Homes will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M/I Homes Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

