Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, March 24th.

Separately, Hovde Group set a $11.00 target price on shares of Macatawa Bank and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Shares of Macatawa Bank stock opened at $10.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.36, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Macatawa Bank has a fifty-two week low of $8.87 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.93 million during the quarter. Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 11.01%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Macatawa Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 37,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,699 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 141,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 30,180 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,055,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,559,000 after purchasing an additional 112,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,325,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,252,000 after purchasing an additional 29,016 shares during the last quarter. 29.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macatawa Bank Company Profile

Macatawa Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, Macatawa Bank (the Bank), offers a range of commercial and personal banking services, including checking, savings and certificates of deposit accounts, cash management, safe deposit boxes, trust services and commercial, mortgage and consumer loans.

