Mackinac Financial Co. (MFNC) CFO Sells $12,195.00 in Stock

Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) CFO Jesse A. Deering sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $12,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,258.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Mackinac Financial stock opened at $16.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.55, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Mackinac Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.16 and a 52 week high of $16.80.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.98 million for the quarter. Mackinac Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 11.32%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Mackinac Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mackinac Financial stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,689 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.35% of Mackinac Financial worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 28.66% of the company’s stock.

Mackinac Financial Company Profile

Mackinac Financial Corporation is a bank holding Company of mBank (the Bank). The Company, through the Bank, is engaged in the general commercial banking business. The Bank provides a range of loan and deposit products. These banking services include customary retail and commercial banking services, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, interest bearing transaction accounts, safe deposit facilities, real estate mortgage lending, commercial lending, commercial and governmental lease financing, and direct and indirect consumer financing.

