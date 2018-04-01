Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 102.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,393 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $20,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 495.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 147.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. 66.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $344.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37,086.19, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $313.53 and a 12 month high of $543.55.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $1.05. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.60, for a total transaction of $325,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,760,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,705,640 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on REGN. BidaskClub upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Argus cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $540.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $397.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $455.00 to $457.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $449.49.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company that discovers, invents, develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions. The Company commercializes medicines for eye diseases, high low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, and an inflammatory condition and have product candidates in development in other areas, including rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, atopic dermatitis, pain, cancer, and infectious diseases.

