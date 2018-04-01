Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:EEP) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:EEP) by 53.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,357,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 474,200 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.42% of Enbridge Energy Partners worth $17,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. Cushing Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge Energy Partners by 248.9% in the 4th quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,525,000 after buying an additional 1,783,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge Energy Partners by 210.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 340,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after buying an additional 230,861 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge Energy Partners by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,265,461 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,283,000 after buying an additional 450,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge Energy Partners alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Enbridge Energy Partners from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Enbridge Energy Partners from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Enbridge Energy Partners to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services cut Enbridge Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

EEP stock opened at $9.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3,147.62, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.22. Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Enbridge Energy Partners (NYSE:EEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter. Enbridge Energy Partners had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 6.89%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/macquarie-group-ltd-has-17-07-million-stake-in-enbridge-energy-partners-l-p-eep-updated.html.

About Enbridge Energy Partners

Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P is a geographically and operationally diversified organization that provides crude oil and liquid petroleum gathering and transportation and storage services. The Company operates through the Liquids business segment. Its Liquids segment includes the operations of its Lakehead, North Dakota and mid-continent systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.