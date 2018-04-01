Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Position Lowered by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) by 47.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,630 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 162,777 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Salesforce.com were worth $18,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce.com by 196.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Vetr lowered Salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.78 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $120.00 price target on Salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Salesforce.com from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Cleveland Research began coverage on Salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $127.00 price target (up previously from $117.00) on shares of Salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.91.

CRM stock traded up $3.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.30. 7,794,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,422,486. The stock has a market cap of $84,003.49, a PE ratio of 258.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.25. Salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $81.55 and a fifty-two week high of $128.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 1.22%. Salesforce.com’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Salesforce.com will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joe Allanson sold 22,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,486,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Keith Block sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.31, for a total value of $1,133,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,015.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 322,371 shares of company stock valued at $37,143,087. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

