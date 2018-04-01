Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $4.14 Million Stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (FFIV)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,500 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $4,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,543,458 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $596,195,000 after buying an additional 317,414 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,539,343 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $168,215,000 after buying an additional 422,994 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 887,605 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $116,289,000 after buying an additional 18,390 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 874,980 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $114,815,000 after buying an additional 145,300 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 743,626 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $97,578,000 after purchasing an additional 446,142 shares during the period. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

FFIV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America raised shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. DA Davidson set a $155.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.55.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $144.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8,943.26, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.01. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.63 and a 52 week high of $153.91.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $523.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.07 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Andrew Reinland sold 12,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total transaction of $1,918,653.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,225.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 2,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $396,544.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,897.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,172 shares of company stock valued at $7,274,542 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/macquarie-group-ltd-has-4-14-million-stake-in-f5-networks-inc-ffiv.html.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc is a developer and provider of software defined application services. The Company is engaged in the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance and availability of network applications, servers and storage systems.

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.