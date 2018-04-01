Macy’s Inc. (M) Stake Increased by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in shares of Macy’s Inc. (NYSE:M) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delek Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,414,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA now owns 50,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $545,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Deirdre P. Connelly sold 9,092 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $265,941.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,382. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen M. Hoguet sold 67,515 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $1,984,265.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,265.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,392 shares of company stock valued at $3,173,164. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s stock opened at $29.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9,064.75, a PE ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79. Macy’s Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.41 and a 12-month high of $31.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 24.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Macy’s Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Macy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. Its stores and Websites sell a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. The company also operates stores that offer a range of women's, men's, and children's apparel; shoes; fashion accessories; housewares; home textiles; intimate apparel; and jewelry.

