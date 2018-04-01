Madison Square Garden Co (MSG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $222.00.

MSG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Madison Square Garden from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $218.50 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Madison Square Garden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madison Square Garden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Madison Square Garden from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gruss Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 51.8% during the third quarter. Gruss Capital Management LP now owns 349,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,758,000 after acquiring an additional 119,172 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 23.0% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,055,000 after acquiring an additional 14,877 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,838,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden during the third quarter worth approximately $1,250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSG traded up $3.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $245.80. The company had a trading volume of 177,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $5,789.57, a P/E ratio of -221.44 and a beta of 0.49. Madison Square Garden has a 1-year low of $189.96 and a 1-year high of $254.50.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $536.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.45 million. Madison Square Garden had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 5.21%. Madison Square Garden’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Madison Square Garden will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Madison Square Garden Company is a holding company, which is engaged in live experiences consisting of celebrated venues, sports teams, and entertainment productions. The Company operates in two segments, which include MSG Entertainment and MSG Sports. The MSG Sports segment includes the Company’s professional sports franchises, which include the New York Knicks (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (the NBA), the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (the NHL), the New York Liberty (the Liberty) of the Women’s National Basketball Association (the WNBA), the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (the AHL), which is the primary player development team for the Rangers, and the Westchester Knicks, an NBA Development League team.

