Maggie (MAG) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $314,880.00

Maggie (CURRENCY:MAG) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 17th. Maggie has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $314,880.00 worth of Maggie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maggie token can now be bought for $0.0098 or 0.00000143 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Maggie has traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maggie Profile

Maggie (CRYPTO:MAG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. Maggie’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. Maggie’s official website is maggie.vip. Maggie’s official Twitter account is @magnetwork_io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Magnet is a Proof of Word and Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Magnet features a network of masternodes who process near-instant and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Maggie

Maggie can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is not possible to purchase Maggie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maggie must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maggie using one of the exchanges listed above.

