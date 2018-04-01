LPL Financial LLC Acquires 14,101 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (MAIN)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,101 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Main Street Capital worth $5,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 89.1% in the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 148,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,904,000 after buying an additional 69,939 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Main Street Capital in the third quarter valued at about $1,056,000. Atlantic Trust Group LLC purchased a new position in Main Street Capital in the third quarter valued at about $2,470,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 6.8% in the third quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,828,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,670,000 after purchasing an additional 116,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invictus RG purchased a new position in Main Street Capital in the third quarter valued at about $718,000. Institutional investors own 27.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MAIN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. National Securities upgraded Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Main Street Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Main Street Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.15.

NYSE MAIN opened at $36.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2,168.02, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.96. Main Street Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.37 and a fifty-two week high of $41.79.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 82.93%. The business had revenue of $55.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 20th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 95.40%.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation (MSCC) is a principal investment firm. MSCC’s principal investment objective is to maximize its portfolio’s total return by generating current income from the Company’s debt investments and capital appreciation from its equity and equity related investments, including warrants, convertible securities and other rights to acquire equity securities in a portfolio company.

