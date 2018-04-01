MainSource Financial Group (MSFG) Receives News Impact Rating of 0.11

Press coverage about MainSource Financial Group (NASDAQ:MSFG) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. MainSource Financial Group earned a coverage optimism score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.7809622971926 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFG opened at $40.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,040.84, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. MainSource Financial Group has a one year low of $31.26 and a one year high of $41.07.

Get MainSource Financial Group alerts:

MainSource Financial Group (NASDAQ:MSFG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $51.48 million during the quarter. MainSource Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 23.33%. sell-side analysts expect that MainSource Financial Group will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from MainSource Financial Group’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. MainSource Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MSFG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MainSource Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 30th. BidaskClub downgraded MainSource Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.50 price objective on shares of MainSource Financial Group in a report on Friday, December 22nd.

In other news, EVP Chris M. Harrison sold 4,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $163,049.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,124.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vince Berta bought 1,000 shares of MainSource Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.20 per share, for a total transaction of $38,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “MainSource Financial Group (MSFG) Receives News Impact Rating of 0.11” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/mainsource-financial-group-msfg-receives-news-impact-rating-of-0-11.html.

MainSource Financial Group Company Profile

MainSource Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company operates a banking subsidiary, MainSource Bank (the Bank), an Indiana state-chartered bank. Through the Bank, the Company offers a range of financial services, including accepting time and transaction deposits; making consumer, commercial, agribusiness and real estate mortgage loans; renting safe deposit facilities; providing personal and corporate trust services, and providing other corporate services, such as letters of credit and repurchase agreements.

Receive News & Ratings for MainSource Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainSource Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.