Man Wah (OTCMKTS:MAWHY) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Man Wah (OTCMKTS:MAWHY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 23rd.

Shares of MAWHY stock opened at $15.84 on Friday. Man Wah has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $22.21.

Man Wah Company Profile

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes sofas and ancillary products in the United States, Canada, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. It operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products (Wholesale), Sofa and Ancillary Products (Retail), Home Group Business, and Other products segments.

