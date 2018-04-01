Manna One Day Volume Reaches $408.00 (MANNA)

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 17th. Over the last seven days, Manna has traded 25.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Manna has a total market cap of $498,314.00 and approximately $408.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Manna coin can now be purchased for $0.0114 or 0.00000167 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Manna alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003001 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.74 or 0.00699006 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014520 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00162204 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00033135 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00030792 BTC.

Manna Coin Profile

Manna’s total supply is 10,043,673,073 coins and its circulating supply is 43,673,073 coins. The official website for Manna is www.grantcoin.org. Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency. The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin.

Manna Coin Trading

Manna can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange. It is not possible to buy Manna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manna must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Manna using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Manna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.