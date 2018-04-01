ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.20

Media stories about ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ManpowerGroup earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the business services provider an impact score of 47.1860274778999 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

NYSE:MAN traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.10. 527,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,325. The firm has a market capitalization of $7,615.13, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.34. ManpowerGroup has a 52 week low of $97.15 and a 52 week high of $136.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.07. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Argus lifted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $120.23 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on ManpowerGroup to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.22.

In other news, EVP Mara E. Swan sold 7,127 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total value of $846,972.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,986 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,856.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Darryl Green sold 10,000 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $1,172,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489,781.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,547 shares of company stock valued at $6,842,051. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc is a provider of workforce solutions and services. The Company’s segments include Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East (APME), Right Management and Corporate. The Company’s Americas segment includes operations in the United States and Other Americas. Its Southern Europe segment includes operations in France, Italy and Other Southern Europe.

