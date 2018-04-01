Marcus Co. (MCS) Holdings Increased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of Marcus worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Marcus by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Marcus by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Marcus by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 325,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Marcus during the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Marcus by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 40,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Marcus alerts:

In related news, VP Thomas F. Kissinger sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total value of $229,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 84,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,892.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas F. Kissinger sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $122,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 84,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,286.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,500 shares of company stock worth $949,790 over the last three months. Insiders own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on MCS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marcus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

NYSE MCS opened at $30.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $844.88, a PE ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Marcus Co. has a 1-year low of $23.55 and a 1-year high of $34.90.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $158.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.52 million. Marcus had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. analysts forecast that Marcus Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Marcus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 2nd. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.96%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/marcus-co-mcs-holdings-increased-by-first-trust-advisors-lp.html.

Marcus Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts. As of December 28, 2017, the company operated approximately 69 movie theatres with 895 screens in Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, and Ohio; owned or managed approximately 4,841 hotel and resort rooms; and 19 hotels, resorts, and other properties for third parties in nine states.

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.