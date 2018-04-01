Markel (MKL) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media headlines about Markel (NYSE:MKL) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Markel earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the insurance provider an impact score of 45.3425761532931 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get Markel alerts:

NYSE MKL traded up $15.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,170.25. 22,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,486. The firm has a market cap of $16,267.65, a P/E ratio of 2,017.67 and a beta of 0.95. Markel has a 1-year low of $936.95 and a 1-year high of $1,194.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.55 by ($1.91). Markel had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. equities analysts predict that Markel will post 36.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MKL shares. William Blair raised shares of Markel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, February 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Markel to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,172.00.

In other news, insider Alan I. Kirshner sold 100 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,133.50, for a total value of $113,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 200 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.08, for a total transaction of $228,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,666,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,001,120 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/markel-mkl-earns-news-sentiment-rating-of-0-20-updated-updated.html.

About Markel

Markel Corporation is a financial holding company serving a range of markets. The Company’s principal business markets and underwrites specialty insurance products. It monitors and reports its ongoing underwriting operations in three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance and Reinsurance. The Company, through its subsidiary Markel Ventures, Inc (Markel Ventures), owns interests in various industrial and service businesses that operate outside of the specialty insurance marketplace.

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.