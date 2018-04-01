() Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

(CURRENCY:) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 17th. has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including 710

“>BCO

BridgeCoin, Get alerts: Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours: Ripple (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007209 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002995 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.74 or 0.00699191 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014543 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00162236 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00033059 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00030616 BTC. Profile

Buying and Selling

can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: 005, 171, 529, 855

“>NMC

Namecoin, MNX

MinexCoin, 025

“>NAV

NAV Coin, 964, 861, PPY

Peerplays, 541, 645

“>RISE

Rise, 269, THC

HempCoin, DCT

DECENT, 207

“>LTC

Litecoin, 951

“>GAME

GameCredits, 206

“>QTUM

Qtum, 231, 333

“>EMC

Emercoin, BCO

BridgeCoin, 963

“>VTC

Vertcoin, 330, 864, 033, 972, XRP

Ripple, XP

Experience Po…, 809, 647, 275, BTS

BitShares, 571, ACT

Achain, 780

“>POT

PotCoin, 238, 949, 734

“>KMD

Komodo, 002

“>EMC2

Einsteinium, 862, PPC

Peercoin, 794, BURST

Burst, 010, 232, 635, 480

“>KCS

KuCoin Shares, 938

“>PAC

PACcoin, 706

“>PURA

Pura, GXS

GXShares, 068

“>PART

Particl, MONA

MonaCoin, 962

“>BTCD

BitcoinDark, 861

“>VEN

VeChain, 016, 104

“>XVG

Verge, 198, 879, LBC

LBRY Credits, 865

“>XCP

Counterparty, BTG

Bitcoin Gold, 689, 379

“>GRS

Groestlcoin, XDN

DigitalNote, 771

“>BAY

BitBay, DGB

DigiByte, 165, 943, 482, 215, 295

“>FCT

Factom, XSPEC

Spectrecoin, 581, 299

“>CLOAK

CloakCoin, ETN

Electroneum, 425, 648, 631

“>ETC

Ethereum Classic, 309

“>XMR

Monero, FLASH

Flash, 051, 567

“>BCH

Bitcoin Cash, XLM

Stellar, 015, 194, 587, NEO

NEO, 661, 980

“>SKY

Skycoin, 784

“>ECA

Electra, 839

“>BCC

BitConnect, AEON

Aeon, NXT

Nxt, 253, XBY

XTRABYTES, XRB

RaiBlocks, 134, DASH

Dash, 963, 406

“>DCR

Decred, 109

“>STRAT

Stratis, 031, 945, 178

“>RDD

ReddCoin, 998

“>XEM

NEM, ETP

Metaverse ETP, STEEM

Steem, 509, 198, ZEN

ZenCash, 549

“>SC

Siacoin, BCN

Bytecoin, UBQ

Ubiq, 216

“>MIOTA

IOTA, LSK

Lisk, NLG

Gulden, 625, ARK

Ark, SHIFT

Shift, WAVES

Waves, 461, XSH

SHIELD, NEBL

Neblio, 972, 410, 941, ETH

Ethereum, ZCL

ZClassic, XZC

ZCoin, PIVX

PIVX, SYS

Syscoin, 914

“>DOGE

Dogecoin, ZEC

Zcash, 671, BLOCK

Blocknet, 002

“>XAS

Asch, 255

“>BTC

Bitcoin, 246, MOON

Mooncoin, 271, 471

“>VIA

Viacoin, SMART

SmartCash, NXS

Nexus, 903

“>LMC

LoMoCoin, 836, 880, 869, DMD

Diamond, VOX

Voxels, SLS

SaluS, 462

“>ADA

Cardano, 322

“>IOC

I/O Coin, 354, 907

“>CNX

Cryptonex, 779, 245

“>NLC2

NoLimitCoin, 462

“>GBYTE

Byteball Bytes, 414, 174, 950, SIB

SIBCoin, 837, 357, FTC

Feathercoin and 835

“>HSR

Hshare. It is not presently possible to buy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.