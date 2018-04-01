Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Stock Price

Press coverage about MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. MarketAxess earned a coverage optimism score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.1092647849407 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

MKTX traded up $4.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $217.44. The stock had a trading volume of 154,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,392. The stock has a market capitalization of $8,182.05, a P/E ratio of 55.75 and a beta of 0.57. MarketAxess has a twelve month low of $171.45 and a twelve month high of $229.84.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. MarketAxess had a net margin of 37.26% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The company had revenue of $99.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.70 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MKTX. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs cut shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.40.

In other MarketAxess news, Director David G. Gomach sold 4,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.98, for a total value of $836,465.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,276.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.61, for a total transaction of $6,671,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,115,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,676,347.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,125 shares of company stock worth $10,849,545 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments using its trading technology. Institutional investor and broker-dealer firms are users of trading platform, accessing global liquidity in the United States corporate bonds, emerging markets and high-yield bonds, European bonds, the United States agency bonds, municipal bonds, credit default swaps and other fixed-income securities.

