Marks and Spencer Group (MKS) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) in a report released on Wednesday morning.

MKS has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 450 ($6.22) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Jefferies Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 370 ($5.11) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.63) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 329.79 ($4.56).

Shares of LON MKS opened at GBX 270.20 ($3.73) on Wednesday. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1 year low of GBX 274.30 ($3.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 397.80 ($5.50).

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc (M&S) is a retailer in the United Kingdom, with over 1,380 stores around the world. The Company is the holding company of the Marks & Spencer Group of companies. The Company operates through two segments: UK and International. The UK segment consists of the United Kingdom retail business and the United Kingdom franchise operations.

